Alfa Laval Wins SEK 60 Million Refinery Order

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order for air cooled heat exchangers, to be installed in a refinery in the Middle East. The order has a value of approximately SEK 60 million and is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises Alfa Laval OLMI heat exchangers which will be used for cooling duties in the distillation unit of the refinery.

“This is the third large order in short time for our durable OLMI heat exchangers. These orders all prove that our heat exchangers meet the high demands from customers in the refinery industry,” says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division.

Did you know that… in the distillation unit the hot crude oil is separated into different fractions such as gasoline and diesel?

