EIA weekly U.S. petroleum supply and demand













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following report:

Current

Week ——- Week Ago ——- ——- Year-Ago ——

12/13/19 12/06/19 Diff Pct Chg 12/14/18 Diff Pct Chg Crude Oil…………………….. 1,081.8 1,082.9 -1.1 -0.1 1,090.6 -8.8 -0.8 Commercial (Excluding SPR)……… 446.8 447.9 -1.1 -0.2 441.5 5.4 1.2 Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).. 635.0 635.0 0 0 649.1 -14.2 -2.2 Total Motor Gasoline…………… 237.3 234.8 2.5 1.1 230.1 7.2 3.1 Reformulated………………….. 0 0 0 -18.8 0 0 -13.3 Conventional………………….. 23.5 24.6 -1.1 -4.3 25.5 -2.0 -7.8 Blending Components……………. 213.7 210.1 3.6 1.7 204.5 9.2 4.5 Fuel Ethanol………………….. 21.8 21.8 0 -0.1 23.9 -2.1 -8.7 Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel…………. 38.3 39.3 -1.0 -2.6 39.8 -1.5 -3.8 Distillate Fuel Oil……………. 125.1 123.6 1.5 1.2 119.9 5.2 4.3 15 ppm sulfur and Under……… 109.3 108.1 1.2 1.1 105.0 4.3 4.1 > 15 ppm to 500 ppm sulfur…… 4.8 4.2 0.6 14.8 4.5 0.3 7.4 > 500 ppm sulfur……………. 11.0 11.3 -0.3 -2.4 10.5 0.5 5.2 Residual Fuel Oil……………… 32.1 31.5 0.6 1.9 27.7 4.3 15.6 Propane/Propylene……………… 91.0 93.5 -2.5 -2.7 73.2 17.7 24.2 Other Oils……………………. 287.8 288.7 -0.9 -0.3 273.4 14.3 5.2 Unfinished Oils……………….. 94.1 92.7 1.3 1.4 88.1 5.9 6.7 Total Stocks (Including SPR)……. 1,915.1 1,916.0 -0.9 0 1,878.7 36.4 1.9 Total Stocks (Excluding SPR)……. 1,280.1 1,281.1 -0.9 -0.1 1,229.6 50.5 4.1

Current Four Week Avgs Cumulative

Week — Week Ago — — Year Ago — —- Week Ending —– ——- Daily Avg ——–

12/13/19 12/06/19 Diff 12/14/18 Diff 12/13/19 12/14/18 Pct Chg 12/13/19 12/14/18 Pct Chg Crude Oil Supply

(1) Domestic Production…………… 12,800 12,800 0 11,600 1,200 12,850 11,650 10.3 12,285 10,814 13.6 (2) Alaska……………………. 481 488 -7 498 -17 484 497 -2.4 467 479 -2.6 (3) Lower 48………………….. 12,300 12,300 0 11,100 1,200 12,350 11,150 10.8 11,805 10,334 14.2 (4) Net Imports (Including SPR)……. 2,946 3,487 -541 5,098 -2,152 2,999 4,988 -39.9 3,878 5,922 -34.5 (5) Imports…………………… 6,579 6,887 -308 7,423 -844 6,411 7,549 -15.1 6,821 7,864 -13.3 (6) Commercial Crude Oil……. 6,579 6,887 -308 7,423 -844 6,411 7,549 -15.1 6,821 7,864 -13.3 (7) Imports by SPR…………. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (8) Imports into SPR by Others. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (9) Exports…………………… 3,633 3,400 233 2,325 1,308 3,412 2,561 33.2 2,943 1,942 51.5 (10) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. -155 90 -245 -132 -23 -218 -317 n/a -23 13 n/a (11) Commercial Stock Change…….. -155 118 -273 -71 -84 -127 -195 n/a 19 55 n/a (12) SPR Stock Change…………… 0 -28 28 -61 61 -92 -123 n/a -41 -42 n/a (13) Adjustment……………………. 661 399 262 578 83 505 516 n/a 406 230 n/a (14) Crude Oil Input to Refineries…… 16,562 16,597 -35 17,408 -846 16,573 17,471 -5.1 16,591 16,953 -2.1

Other Supply

(15) Production……………………. 7,234 7,244 -10 6,933 301 7,101 6,909 2.8 6,912 6,453 7.1 (16) Natural Gas Plant Liquids……. 4,989 4,989 0 4,631 358 4,858 4,601 5.6 4,691 4,193 11.9 (17) Renewable Fuels/Oxygenate Plant. 1,155 1,163 -8 1,137 18 1,150 1,141 0.8 1,116 1,131 -1.3 (18) Fuel Ethanol…………… 1,064 1,072 -8 1,046 18 1,064 1,053 1.1 1,027 1,048 -2.0 (19) Other………………….. 91 91 0 91 0 87 89 -2.8 89 83 7.0 (20) Refinery Processing Gain…….. 1,090 1,092 -2 1,165 -75 1,093 1,167 -6.3 1,105 1,129 -2.2 (21) Net Imports…………………… -2,175 -3,339 1,164 -3,640 1,465 -2,757 -4,001 n/a -2,804 -2,930 n/a (22) Imports……………………. 2,794 2,198 596 1,812 982 2,491 1,777 40.2 2,301 2,162 6.5 (23) Exports……………………. 4,969 5,537 -568 5,452 -483 5,247 5,778 -9.2 5,105 5,092 0.3 (24) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. 23 2,342 -2,319 -1,403 1,426 538 -599 n/a 69 -36 n/a (25) Adjustment……………………. 200 200 0 225 -25 209 228 n/a 214 225 n/a

Products Supplied

(26) Total………………………… 21,798 18,359 3,439 22,329 -531 20,588 21,206 -2.9 20,844 20,736 0.5 (27) Finished Motor Gasoline………. 9,411 8,882 529 9,243 168 9,132 9,086 0.5 9,355 9,330 0.3 (28) Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel……….. 2,056 1,580 476 1,585 472 1,867 1,688 10.6 1,776 1,739 2.1 (29) Distillate Fuel Oil………….. 4,120 3,731 389 4,886 -766 3,950 4,240 -6.8 4,034 4,093 -1.5 (30) Residual Fuel Oil……………. 489 86 403 341 148 359 263 36.8 307 326 -5.7 (31) Propane/Propylene……………. 1,674 756 918 1,812 -138 1,360 1,575 -13.6 1,124 1,177 -4.5 (32) Other Oils………………….. 4,047 3,323 724 4,461 -414 3,919 4,354 -10.0 4,248 4,071 4.4

Net Imports of Crude and Petroleum Products

(33) Total………………………… 771 148 623 1,458 -687 243 988 -75.4 1,074 2,992 -64.1