Green laggards face war on multiple fronts













(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own.)

By George Hay and Antony Currie

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) – C limate-change slowcoaches are heading for a smash. Fossil-fuel producers, steel companies, carmakers and other big greenhouse-gas emitters have so far faced only limited pressure from their owners for action on climate risk. That’ll change in 2020.

Despite increasingly frantic calls from scientists to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, companies and investors have had grounds to hang back. An International Energy Agency business-as-usual scenario has oil demand still growing during the 2030s. Even engaged governments have only set very long-term carbon emissions goals.

That narrative is shifting. Shareholders have until now mostly needled companies like BP , Glencore and Royal Dutch Shell for extra detail on global-warming risks. They’re getting pushier. Climate Action 100+, a group of 370 investors with $35 trillion in assets, will soon place more stringent demands on individual companies, including going after directors and supply chains. Activist hedge fund TCI, run by Christopher Hohn, is already doing it.

Meanwhile, the pension and insurance funds that hand out mandates to asset managers are slowly mobilising the trillions of dollars they have in passive investments with BlackRock and Vanguard, which have been chastised by think tank InfluenceMap for underwhelming shareholder engagement. The United Nations’ new Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance includes big hitters like Allianz and CalPERS. Hiro Mizuno, chief investment officer of Japan’s $1.5 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund, is already awarding work based on environmental, social and governance concerns. Last year BlackRock’s passive foreign equities mandate for GPIF nearly halved.

Crucially, climate risk will increasingly feature in shorter-term analyses of company valuations. A U.N.-supported research project backed by Principles for Responsible Investment estimated that the world’s 10 biggest oil companies, including Exxon Mobil and Total , would lose a third of their value if markets repriced their shares now to anticipate tough policy pushbacks, such as carbon pricing by 2025.

That’s starting to create the kind of noise that wakes up more traditional shareholder activists and short sellers. The prospect of some governments using the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Paris climate accord to add some teeth to their green commitments will push more than a few laggards towards the ditch.

CONTEXT NEWS

– Government policies designed to meet the threat of climate change could permanently wipe between 3.1% and 4.5%, or $1.6 trillion to $2.3 trillion, off the stock market value of companies in the MSCI All Country World Index depending on when they are introduced, according to economic analysis published on Dec. 9.

– The research, by Vivid Economics and Energy Transition Advisors for the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, projected that the 100 worst-performing companies in the MSCI ACWI would lose 43% of their current value, while the 100 best performers would gain 33%.

– The value of automakers with the highest investments in electric vehicles would increase by 108%, while that of the world’s largest listed coal companies would fall 44%. The 10 largest companies in the integrated oil and gas exploration and production sector would lose 31% of their current value, or $500 billion.

– Electric utilities with the strongest strategy for renewables could double in value, with laggards falling by two-thirds. Miners producing minerals critical for the transition could enjoy 54% upside, while those with the smallest share of green minerals could lose half their market worth.

(Editing by Liam Proud, Oliver Taslic and Amanda Gomez)