Hansplace Investment Holdings Acquires WindCom NA

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — WindCom (Wind Composites Service Company , LLC), the leading US provider of wind blade services, is pleased to announce new ownership. Hansplace has acquired the company from Tecsis, Brazil. Hansplace is an Investment Holding which is focused on investments in renewable energy. This opens the door to new opportunities for the expansion of the company. The investment firm has followed the progress of WindCom over the years and sees the potential in the company moving forward. The present management has been invited to continue and is excited about the new ownership.

WindCom was founded in 2006 to provide onsite blade services for all types and manufacturers. WindCom focuses on innovation to provide quality blade services and best-in-class customer service. With the capture of repair data over the past 13 years, WindCom is positioned to take advantage and transform its leadership role for blade life cycle management.

“I see this ownership change as a great opportunity to investigate ways to grow the company,” says Gary Kanaby, General Manager, “and provide better value for our customers. The sky is the limit with the growing market.”

About Wind Composites Services Company



Wind Composites Services Company (WindCom), provides fast response, on-site FRP composite repairs, and maintenance for wind blades – including new sites, retrofits, and inspections. The company’s mobile response service teams are trained and equipped to quickly assess and make repairs from lightning strikes, shipping and installation damage, structural cracking, leading-edge erosion and coating failure, blade balancing, and cosmetic/general warranty needs. Repairs can be handled prior to erection (shipping and handling damage), up-tower accessed with suspended work cage or on-site with the blade removed.

WindCom employs 120+ certified composite wind repair technicians who conduct repairs onsite. The company is based in Houston, TX. More information is available online at http://windcomservices.com and by phone at (281) 227-5130. For sales, contact Ben Muller at (713) 806-1683.

SOURCE WindCom