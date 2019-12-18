Outlook on Europe’s $441.6M Gas Generator Set (Genset) Market, 2025 – Growth Opportunities Arise in the Oil & Gas Segment and Data Centers

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The “European Gas Generator Set (Genset) Market, Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The market has valued the European gas generator set market at $307.2 million in 2018 with the market expected to grow to $441.6 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Germany is currently the largest market for gas gensets in Europe, followed closely by UK and Italy.

This study addresses the future and present market opportunities in Europe as well as challenges faced by industry participants in a rapidly changing environment. It highlights the competitive forces driving the market in Europe. It further provides additional information on the regions to look at for future investment, along with growth strategies. Market metrics are provided for UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Nordics, Eastern Europe, and for the Rest of Europe.

Gas generator sets will play an important role in the energy mix of Europe, principally for prime power applications

Mainly used in industrial and commercial applications, the gas genset market is being driven by increasing renewable power generation, which creates the need for flexible baseload power to compensate for the intermittent nature of renewable energy, as well as increasing gas availability in Europe which is encouraging countries to move towards more gas-based power.

Moving towards cleaner sources of power generation is also a key driver for gas generator sets, as countries are keen on replacing polluting diesel gensets in the future. Falling prices of gas also make gas gensets attractive, as the project economics of gas improve.

The growth of power storage is also expected to play a role in increasing gas gensets sales, as the demand for hybrid gensets increases. A growing tendency towards renting gas gensets will partially restrain market growth, as customers see the financial benefits offered by renting, as opposed to buying gensets.

This will affect the market for sub-300 KW gas gensets in particular. Other sources of power generation, such as microturbines and fuel cells, could restrain the future growth of the market, although this would be after 2025.

The study covers the European gas generator sets market from three basic angles:

Output Power Range: 1-30 kW, 30.1-60 kW, 60.1-150 kW, 150.1-300 kW, 300.1-500 kW, 500.1-1,000 kW, 1000.1-3000 kW, and 3,000.1 kW-5,000 kW.

1-30 kW, 30.1-60 kW, 60.1-150 kW, 150.1-300 kW, 300.1-500 kW, 500.1-1,000 kW, 1000.1-3000 kW, and 3,000.1 kW-5,000 kW. End User: Industrial, commercial, data centres and residential

Industrial, commercial, data centres and residential Competitive analysis of the various competitors in the market.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the European gas genset market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the market?

How does the market vary between various power ranges for different countries?

What are the revenues and units for the key regions of Europe ?

? What are the key applications for the gas genset market in Europe for various countries?

for various countries? How are the growth trends for gas gensets different in various countries?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

CEO’s Perspective

Associated Multimedia and Related Research

2. Market Overview

Market Scope

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints – Total Gas Genset Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends – Total Gas Genset Market

Forecast Assumptions

Pricing Analysis

European Country Summary – Gas Genset Market

Europe

Revenue Forecast by Output Range

Unit Order Forecast by Output Range

Per Cent Revenue Forecast by Region

Per Cent Unit Order Forecast by Region

Market Share Analysis

5. Country/Regional Profiles

United Kingdom

Revenue Forecast by Output Range

Unit Order Forecast by Output Range

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Nordic Countries

Benelux Countries

Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 – Oil and Gas Segment

Growth Opportunity 2 – Data Centers

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word

The Last Word – 3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pehg8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets