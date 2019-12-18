Planned $2 bln LNG project in Philippines put on hold













Plans for the $2 billion Tanglawan LNG hub venture in the Philippines have been put on hold by backers CNOOC Gas and Power of China and Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc .

The facility was supposed to have a capacity of 2.2 million tonnes per year, with a targeted start-up by 2023. To support it, Phoenix also planned to build a 2,000-megawatt power plant.

The two firms jointly requested the Department of Energy (DOE) put the project on hold after Phoenix parent Udenna Corp acquired a 45% stake in the Malampaya natural gas consortium, Phoenix said.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; editing by Jason Neely)