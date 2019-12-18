Tourmaline Oil: Falls on 'modestly lower' Q4 production outlook













** Shares of Canadian oil and gas producer down 1.4% at C$14.48

** TOU estimates average production of 302,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for Q4

** Brokerage Tudor Pickering Holt & Co says company's Q4 production shaping up 3% soft vs. Street, which likely drives moderate underperformance today

** "While the magnitude of the Q4 miss is larger than expected, we believe numbers were already biased downwards" – TPH

** Brokerage Alta Corp Capital views overall event as neutral to modestly negative; says 3rd party downtime leads to modestly lower Q4 volumes

** For 2020, Tourmaline forecast average production outlook in the range of 315,000 – 320,000 boepd on capital spending of C$925 mln

** Including session's loss, stock has fallen 14.6% YTD

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)