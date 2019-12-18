U.S. crude stockpiles drop, product supplies higher -EIA













U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 13 to 446.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 265,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 35,000 barrels in the last week, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates were unchanged.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels in the week to 237.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles , which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 125.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 312,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 541,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)