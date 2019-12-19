Apergy rises on $3.9 bln deal to combine with Ecolab’s upstream unit













** Shares of oilfield services and equipment provider up 6.1% at $32.54

** Co to combine with Ecolab Inc's upstream unit in $3.9 bln deal; ECL up 2.3% at $190.02

** Ecolab and Apergy shareholders will own about 62% and about 38%, respectively, of the combined entity

** Synergies of $75 mln appear conservative. Overall, the transaction appears to be an elegant exit for Ecolab – Jefferies

** Deal will bring stable oilfield chemicals revenue, helping balance volatility of equipment sale – Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co

** Including session's gain, APY.N has gained 20.2% and ECL.N has risen ~29%, YTD

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)