ARA oil product stocks down 6% – Insights Global













Total oil stocks in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub fell by around 6% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

* Stocks fell to 4.88 million tonnes, with fuel oil posting the largest drop of nearly 15% to 865,000 tonnes.

* Lower imports were largely behind the big fall in fuel oil stocks, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.

* Gasoil stocks fell by nearly 2% to around 2.38 million tonnes, and demand from inland locations was steady.

* Gasoline stocks fell slightly to around 800,000 tonnes, as the motor fuel was sent to East Africa and Australia, both not regular destinations for European exports, Wageningen said.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)

19/12/2019 12/12/2019 20/12/2018 Gasoline 806 845 1,061 Naphtha 208 241 263 Gasoil 2,375 2,417 2,077 Fuel oil 865 1,013 1,437 Jet fuel 629 676 598

Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline Mediterranean, Russia, Australia, E. Africa,

Sweden, UK Mexico, W. Africa Naphtha Algeria, Russia None Gasoil India, Saudi Arabia France, UK Fuel oil Poland, Sweden, UK Med, W. Africa Jet fuel India Ireland, UK

