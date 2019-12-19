CES Energy Solutions: Rises as Ecolab-Apergy deal a positive catalyst













** Shares of Canada-based oilfield services provider up ~7% at C$2.33 after Apergy-Ecolab deal

** Shares of Apergy and Ecolab rise after companies agree to combine ECL's upstream unit with APY in $3.9 bln deal

** The deal highlights the inherent value we see in CES, particularly given each entity's similar capacity to convert EBITDAS into free cash flow – TD Securities

** Stifel says the deal, a positive catalyst for CEU, is supportive to help company reach brokerage's 2020e target EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.9x

** Including session's gain, stock down ~26% YTD

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)