Empire Pipeline Acquires Interest in TROO Clean Environmental













Expands Operations Beyond Offshore Gulf of Mexico into Onshore U.S. in Utica and Marcellus Shales

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Empire Pipeline LLC (“Empire Pipeline” or the “Company”) today announced it has acquired an operational and financial interest in TROO Clean Environmental LLC (“TROO Clean”). TROO Clean provides filtration and recycling services for oil and gas flowback and produced water for the prolific producing Utica and Marcellus shale plays in the Northeastern United States. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

At its facility located in Belmont, Ohio, TROO Clean currently performs a number of services for its customers, including:

Filtering flowback and produced water using a processing system (the “System”) that results in water that is free of all hydrocarbons and solids (most importantly, the System complies with the most stringent environmental standards);

Recycling the filtered water by blending and selling brine water for reuse in the drilling process; and

Washing out of tanks on water and vacuum trucks.

Everard W. Marks III, Founder of Empire Pipeline, commented, “We have evaluated a number of opportunities to strategically expand our business from primarily crude oil pipeline in the shallow and deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico into water midstream and disposal infrastructure located in or near key producing basins in the onshore U.S. The culmination of those initial efforts is today’s announcement of our strategic alignment with TROO Clean. We look forward to working closely with the founders of TROO Clean as we evaluate opportunities for new locations both in the Northeastern U.S. and potentially beyond. We will also continue to seek other opportunities to develop, own, operate and acquire additional water midstream and disposal infrastructure.”

Tyler and Owen David, founders of TROO Clean, further commented, “Today’s announcement of our recent transaction and future ongoing association with Empire Pipeline is a key milestone for TROO Clean. We appreciate Empire’s confidence and long-term support as we collectively look for strategic opportunities to materially expand our differentiated technology system for filtering oil and gas flowback and produced water beyond our current base in Ohio.”

About Empire Pipeline

Empire Pipeline LLC operates pipeline systems for its affiliated companies, and is committed to operating and maintaining its systems according to all federal, state and local laws and safety and environmental rules and regulations. Empire Pipeline also owns an operational and financial interest in TROO Clean Environmental LLC, which provides filtration and recycling services for oil and gas flowback and produced water in the Northeastern United States.

