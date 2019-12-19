U.S. natgas futures slide on forecasts for warmer weather, lower demand













U.S. natural gas futures fell on Thursday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That decline comes ahead of the release of a federal report expected to show a smaller than usual storage draw last week.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 90 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 13. That compares with a withdrawal of 132 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2014-18) average decline of 112 bcf.

If correct, the decrease for the week ended Dec. 13 would cut stockpiles to 3.428 trillion cubic feet (tcf), turning the amount of gas in storage from a deficit during the week ended Dec. 6 to a surplus of 0.3% over the five-year average of 3.420 tcf for this time of year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 3.9 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.247 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). If the contract closes at its current level it would be its lowest settle since Dec. 11.

Futures for calendar 2020 , meanwhile, fell to $2.31 per mmBtu, their lowest on record, according to Refinitiv data going back to 2016.

Traders noted prices have dropped 23% since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November due to milder than usual weather and expectations inventories will remain over the five-year average in coming months as rising production enables utilities to leave more gas in storage, wiping away lingering concerns of supply shortages and price spikes during the winter.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states will turn from colder than normal now to warmer from Dec. 21-Jan. 2. That is much warmer than Wednesday's forecasts calling for warmer from Dec. 22-29 before turning colder again from Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

The cold now is concentrated in New England where next-day gas prices jumped almost 25% to their highest since January for a second day in a row, causing daily power costs in the six-state region to soar over 60% for a second day in a row to their highest since November 2018.

With the weather expected to moderate, data provider Refinitiv predicted demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would fall from an average of 126.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 118.3 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday of 127.1 bcfd for this week and 119.4 bcfd for next week.

Gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to a record high 8.5 bcfd on Wednesday from 7.9 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data, following the ramp-up of new liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana. That compares with an average of 8.0 bcfd last week.

Pipeline flows to Mexico, meanwhile, rose to 5.5 bcfd on Wednesday from 5.4 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 5.4 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 6.2 bcfd on Sept. 18.

Gas production in the Lower 48 states fell to a six-week low of 94.0 bcfd on Wednesday due primarily to declines in Texas and Pennsylvania, down from 94.5 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 95.0 bcfd last week and a record high of 96.3 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Dec. 13 Dec. 6 Dec. 13 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Dec. 13 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -90 -73 -132 -112

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 398 424 339 366 448 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 3 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 402 428 342 369 451

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This week Five-Year

Week last year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.1 94.7 94.9 87.7 76.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 8.3 8.1 8.8 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 103.0 103.1 96.7 85.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.6 3.3 3.3 3.4 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.4 4.9 3.6 U.S. LNG Exports 8.0 8.1 8.5 4.2 1.6 U.S. Commercial 15.5 17.2 15.4 13.9 14.1 U.S. Residential 25.3 29.1 26.4 22.8 23.8 U.S. Power Plant 28.0 30.3 27.1 23.8 23.4 U.S. Industrial 24.8 25.5 24.7 24.3 23.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.9 2.7 2.9 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 101.1 109.8 101.2 92.5 92.2 Total U.S. Demand 118.1 126.5 118.3 105.0 99.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.26 2.30 Transco Z6 New York 4.72 4.41 PG&E Citygate 3.49 3.65 Dominion South 1.89 2.00 Chicago Citygate 2.11 2.22 Algonquin Citygate 14.50 11.65 SoCal Citygate 5.41 5.63 Waha Hub 1.67 1.89

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 123.50 75.50 PJM West 41.25 45.25 Ercot North 19.00 26.00 Mid C 39.61 43.75 Palo Verde 38.00 35.30 SP-15 45.45 48.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)