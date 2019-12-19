U.S. natgas futures unchanged after paring losses on big weekly storage draw













U.S. natural gas futures were unchanged after paring losses on Thursday following the release of a federal report showing a bigger than expected storage draw.

Traders noted the market was down earlier in the day on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 107 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 13.

That is much higher than the 90-bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a withdrawal of 132 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2014-18) average decline of 112 bcf.

The decrease for the week ended Dec. 13 cut stockpiles to 3.411 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 0.3% below the five-year average of 3.420 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $2.288 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:44 a.m. EST (1544 GMT).

Before EIA released the storage report, the front-month was down 1.2%.

Traders noted prices have dropped 21% since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November due to milder than usual weather and expectations inventories will rise over the five-year average in coming weeks as near record production enables utilities to leave more gas in storage, wiping away lingering concerns of supply shortages and price spikes during the winter.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 U.S. states will turn from colder than normal now to warmer from Dec. 21-Jan. 2. That is much warmer than Wednesday's forecasts calling for warmer from Dec. 22-29 before turning colder again from Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

The cold now is concentrated in New England where next-day gas prices jumped almost 25% to their highest level since January for a second day in a row, causing daily power costs in the six-state region to soar over 60% for a second day in a row to their highest level since November 2018.

With the weather expected to moderate, data provider Refinitiv predicted demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would fall from an average of 126.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 118.3 bcfd next week. That is lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday of 127.1 bcfd for this week and 119.4 bcfd for next week.

Gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to a record high 8.5 bcfd on Wednesday from 7.9 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data, following the ramp-up of new liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana. That compares with an average of 8.0 bcfd last week.

Pipeline flows to Mexico, meanwhile, rose to 5.5 bcfd on Wednesday from 5.4 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 5.4 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 6.2 bcfd on Sept. 18.

Gas production in the Lower 48 states fell to a six-week low of 94.0 bcfd on Wednesday due primarily to declines in Texas and Pennsylvania, down from 94.5 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 95.0 bcfd last week and a record high of 96.3 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Dec. 13 Dec. 6 Dec. 13 average

(Actual) (Actual) Dec. 13 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -107 -73 -132 -112

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 398 424 339 366 448 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 3 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 402 428 342 369 451

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This week Five-Year

Week last year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.1 94.7 94.9 87.7 76.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 8.3 8.1 8.8 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 103.0 103.1 96.7 85.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.6 3.3 3.3 3.4 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.4 4.9 3.6 U.S. LNG Exports 8.0 8.1 8.5 4.2 1.6 U.S. Commercial 15.5 17.2 15.4 13.9 14.1 U.S. Residential 25.3 29.1 26.4 22.8 23.8 U.S. Power Plant 28.0 30.3 27.1 23.8 23.4 U.S. Industrial 24.8 25.5 24.7 24.3 23.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.9 2.7 2.9 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 101.1 109.8 101.2 92.5 92.2 Total U.S. Demand 118.1 126.5 118.3 105.0 99.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.26 2.30 Transco Z6 New York 4.72 4.41 PG&E Citygate 3.49 3.65 Dominion South 1.89 2.00 Chicago Citygate 2.11 2.22 Algonquin Citygate 14.50 11.65 SoCal Citygate 5.41 5.63 Waha Hub 1.67 1.89

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 123.50 75.50 PJM West 41.25 45.25 Ercot North 19.00 26.00 Mid C 39.61 43.75 Palo Verde 38.00 35.30 SP-15 45.45 48.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)