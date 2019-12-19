U.S. REFINERY FILING – LYONDELLBASELL ACETYLS 12/18/2019 01:36 PM 12/18/2019 01:49 PM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING LYONDELLBASELL ACETYLS

Cause:

On December 18, 2019, at approximately 13:36, the "C" Dry Drum Emergency Vent Valve opened, resulting in a release to the atmosphere. A blown fuse on the emergency vent valve was found. The investigation is ongoing.

Action taken:

The process unit was immediately shutdown to minimize emissions to the atmosphere. The blown fuse on the dry drum emergency vent valve was repaired.

