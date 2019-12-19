U.S. REFINERY FILING – SWEENY REFINERY 12/19/2019 11:22 AM 12/19/2019 11:41 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING SWEENY REFINERY

(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

Cause:

The Unit 26.2 feed gas compressor shutdown due to a high liquid level in the compressor suction drum. The cause of the high level is under investigation.

Source 1:: Coker Flare 29-61-1 Source 2:: Flare 16 56-61-16 Source 3:: Flare 17 56-61-17

Action taken:

Operations personnel cleared the level, reset and restarted the compressor as quickly as possible.

