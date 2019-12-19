U.S. rules on PJM Midwest/Mid-Atlantic power grid capacity plan













The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday told PJM Interconnection LLC, the operator of the Mid-Atlantic/Midwest power grid, to address the distorting impact of state-subsidized electric generation resources in its capacity market:

* The capacity market pays those that provide generation and other resources to keep their power plants available for service in case they are needed to maintain system reliability. It is different from the energy market, which pays generators to produce power used by consumers.

* In recent years, several states have adopted rules and regulations to support the continued operation or construction of certain types of generation, like nuclear and renewables, to meet state carbon reduction and other environmental goals.

* Operators of natural gas power plants have opposed state subsidies because they reduce what their plants receive in capacity and energy markets.

* FERC said its action builds on a previous order in June 2018, which found that out-of-market payments provided by PJM states to support operation of certain generation resources threaten the competitiveness of PJM’s capacity market.

* That order ruled PJM’s open access transmission tariff is unjust and unreasonable because the minimum offer price rule (MOPR) failed to address the price-distorting impact of resources receiving out-of-market support.

* PJM designed MOPR to prevent market participants from submitting low new entry offers in capacity auctions to artificially depress prices.

* “I recognize, and wholeheartedly respect and support, states’ exclusive authority to make choices about the types of generation they support and that get built to serve their communities," FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee said in a release, noting "They still can do so under this order."

* But Chatterjee said the "Commission has a statutory obligation, and exclusive jurisdiction, to ensure the competitiveness of the markets we oversee … An important aspect of competitive markets is that they provide a level playing field for all resources."

* FERC said PJM has 90 days to comply with Thursday's order, and is to provide the Commission with a new timeline for the next capacity auction.

* FERC directed PJM to expand its MOPR to apply to any new or existing resource that receives, or is entitled to receive, a state subsidy, unless an exemption applies.

* Those exemptions include existing renewable resources that are participating in state renewable portfolio programs; existing demand response, energy efficiency; existing self-supply resources; and resources that do not receive state subsidies.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chris Reese)