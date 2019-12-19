U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 107 BCF













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

In billion cubic feet except where noted:

Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 12/13/2019 12/06/2019 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change

flow East 838 867 -29 -29 698 20.1 808 3.7 Midwest 973 1,013 -40 -40 847 14.9 972 0.1 Mountain 186 193 -7 -7 154 20.8 193 -3.6 Pacific 273 276 -3 -3 229 19.2 305 -10.5 South Central 1,142 1,168 -26 -26 865 32.0 1,142 0.0 Salt 319 321 -2 -2 263 21.3 335 -4.8 Nonsalt 823 847 -24 -24 602 36.7 807 2.0 Total 3,411 3,518 -107 -107 2,793 22.1 3,420 -0.3

Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 90 bcf in the latest week.

The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units.

Data extracted from EIA website : ()