Devon Energy: Siebert Williams Shank initiates coverage with 'buy'













** Shares of oil and gas producer marginally up at $25.28

** Siebert Williams Shank & Co initiates coverage on DVN with "buy" rating and PT of $33 – an upside of ~31% to stock's current trading level

** Brokerage says, via asset sales, DVN has sharpened its focus on four domestic resource plays (Delaware Basin, STACK, Powder River Basin and Eagle Ford), offering ample running room across oily zones

** Brokerage believes, with DVN's asset base, co can achieve mid-to-high single-digit oil production growth while delivering a solid free cash flow yield, returning cash to shareholders and reducing financial leverage

** All in all, we see current price as an attractive entry point with shares trading at a discount to its peer group average – brokerage

** Out of 29 brokerages, 16 rate the stock "buy" or higher, 12 "hold" and 1 "sell"; median PT $30

** Including Friday's session, stock has risen ~12% YTD

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)