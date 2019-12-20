FX traders have rarely had it so good













This year has hardly been one to support risk, but that's what has happened, as great uncertainty led to great stimulus, boosting risk taking to new heights . Stocks have soared, with some key markets like the Dow and MSCI hitting record highs. Volatility has collapsed and the usual December shortage of dollars has been averted. In contrast, key commodities have soared. Copper has rallied 7% in December, iron ore is now 15% above November's low and oil has jumped 10% in the last 13 days. These moves have occurred in the month that is seen as the least conducive to trading. Next month, when traders get new budgets, the will to take a gamble is usually high. December may be the forerunner of a period of heightened risk appetite that has a profound impact on quiet currency markets . The logical outcome is that carry trades soar in popularity. Like stock traders, currency traders can depend on central banks' support.