Husky Lima, Ohio, refinery in final stages of crude oil flexibility project – media













The Husky Energy will be undertaking final stages of crude oil flexibility project beginning Friday afternoon at its Lima, Ohio refinery, a local newspaper reported.

Residents may notice increased flaring starting on Friday and continuing through the weekend due to work. Normal operations are expected to resume next week, the report added.

"The crude oil flexibility project allows the refinery to process 40,000 barrels per day of heavy crude oil — a quadrupling of current output."

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)