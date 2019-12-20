Kværner ASA: Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders













Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders 20 December 2019 – The following primary insider has purchased shares in Kværner ASA:

Idar Eikrem, EVP & CFO in Kværner ASA through a private company has today Friday 20 December 2019 purchased 40 000 shares in Kværner ASA at a price of NOK 10,75.

Following the transaction, Idar Eikrem holds 180 329 shares in Kværner ASA, this including shareholding owned through a private company .

Investor Relations: Idar Eikrem, EVP & CFO, Kvaerner, Mob: +47 950 28 363, email: ir@kvaerner.com

Insider trading officer: Henrik Indaomi, SVP Corporate Support & General Counsel, Kvaerner, Mob. +47 450 34 104, email: henrik.inadomi@kvaerner.com

About Kvaerner:

Kvaerner is a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and delivers offshore installations and onshore installations around the world. Kværner ASA, through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“Kvaerner”), is an international contractor and preferred partner for oil and gas operators and other engineering and fabrication contractors. Kvaerner and its approximately 2 800 HSSE-focused and experienced employees are recognised for delivering some of the world’s most amazing and demanding projects.

In 2018, Kvaerner’s Field Development segment had consolidated annual revenues of NOK 7.3 billion and the company reported an order backlog at 30 June 2019 of NOK 9 billion. Kvaerner is publicly listed with the ticker “KVAER” at the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.kvaerner.com ( http://www.kvaerner.com ).