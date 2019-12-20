The Carnrite Group Announces the Addition of Ian Hedding, Senior Director, as the Firm Continues to Expand in Multiple Disciplines Internationally

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Carnrite Group continues to build its team with the addition of Ian Hedding, who will join the business development team as Senior Director. Ian is an executive with nearly twenty years of experience across the oil and gas, chemicals, and mining industries. In his most recent role as a Senior Manager at EY, Ian led business development activities for multiple accounts in the Oil & Gas sector. “Ian has a great deal of consulting and leadership experience across multiple sectors and competencies, including relationships with executives in a wide array of industries,” said Al Carnrite, CEO of The Carnrite Group.

Ian will build awareness about The Carnrite Group and identify opportunities to assist potential clients with complex strategic, operational, and financial challenges. His focus will be on the refining and chemicals industries, while also contributing to The Carnrite Group’s efforts in upstream oil and gas, midstream oil and gas, and industrials. “Ian’s skill set, experience, and relationships are a perfect fit as we look to implement our strategy, which includes protecting our core in upstream and oilfield services, continuing to expand across the energy value chain and industrials, and continuing to expand into new international markets,” added Nick Carnrite, Managing Director.

Prior to his time at EY he spent his career with two boutique consulting firms primarily as a sector leader for the energy and chemical industries. Over the course of his career, he has spent considerable time on projects across five continents, including oil and gas projects in the Middle East, chemicals projects in Africa, and mining projects in South America. In these roles, he was responsible for go-to-market plans across the sectors, relationship development with key executives and leadership teams, and new business generation.

About The Carnrite Group

Founded in 1991, The Carnrite Group is a management consulting firm focused on industrials and all segments of the energy industry. With offices in Houston, Texas, and London, United Kingdom, Carnrite has ongoing projects worldwide. Over the past 15 years, Carnrite has expanded its portfolio of services to include turnarounds, transformations, and private investments. Please visit https://carnritegroup.com for more information or contact media@carnritegroup.com.

