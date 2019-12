Total SA is raising production levels on the large vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, Gulf Coast market sources said on Friday.

The 60,000-bpd VDU2 restarted early Friday morning after being shut for maintenance on Dec. 2, the sources said.

