U.S. Henry Hub natural gas annual price forecasts













U.S. natural gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana were expected to average about $2.58 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in 2019 and $2.38 in 2020, according to analysts.

That compares with an average of $3.15 per mmBtu in 2018, the highest since 2014, and a five-year average (2014-18) of $3.13.

The following lists analysts' average price estimates in mmBtu with the most recent estimates on top.

Company 2019 2019 2020 2020 2021 2021 Date of

Revision

$/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu $/mmBtu

Current Previous Current Previous Current Previous Goldman Sachs 2.62 2.62 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50 Dec 20 RBC Capital Markets 2.57 2.45 2.55 Dec 19 Raymond James 2.65 2.75 2.30 2.30 2.50 2.50 Dec 17 ABN AMRO 2.50 2.50 2.50 Dec 12 Barclays 2.58 2.50 2.50 Dec 11 Morgan Stanley 2.60 2.25 2.50 2.40 2.50 Dec 11 U.S. EIA 2.59 2.61 2.45 2.48 Dec 10 S&P Global Ratings 2.25 2.50 2.50 2.75 Dec 9 BofA Merrill Lynch 2.55 2.55 2.35 2.35 2.40 2.40 Nov 15 IHS Markit 1.92 Sep 12 Jefferies 2.57 2.84 2.75 3.00 2.75 Jul 15

* Capital Economics estimate is for the end of the period.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)