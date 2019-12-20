U.S. oil refiners' weekly capacity likely to rise 300,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 88,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Dec. 20, increasing available refining capacity by 300,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Friday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 45,000 bpd in the week ending Dec. 27 and the subsequent week.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Dec. 20 Dec. 18 Dec. 16

01/03/2020 45 — —

12/27/2019 45 45 45

12/20/2019 88 88 62

12/13/2019 388 388 336

12/06/2019 547 547 547

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)