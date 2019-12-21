U.S. REFINERY FILING – VALERO REFINING COMPANY – BENICIA













(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

REFINERY FILING – VALERO REFINING COMPANY – BENICIA

Description: Caller states that due to a flaring event, approximately 1800 lbs of SO2 has escaped to the atmosphere. The flaring event was associated with a maintenence activity. The flaring is ongoing, subsequent call will be made to complete the record when the event is complete.

Incident Location: 3400 East 2nd Street

Source: CEMA,