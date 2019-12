Israel's Navitas Petroleum said on Sunday it had purchased 50% of the rights in four producing oil fields in Texas from oil and gas company Denbury Resources for $45 million.

Navitas' share in current production under the deal will be 1,363 barrels of oil a day, and it said it intends to carry out further development at the projects.

