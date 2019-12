Total SA cut production at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Saturday after a coker malfunction late on Friday night, said Gulf Coast market sources on Sunday.

Production on the 60,000-bpd coker was cut in half when one production train was shut after a heater tube failed late on Friday night, the sources said.

