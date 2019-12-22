U.S. POWER PLANT FILING – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT 12/22/2019 03:50 AM 12/22/2019 08:40 PM – EMISSIONS EVENT

U.S. POWER PLANT FILING CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT (This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.) Cause: Event is still on going. Boiler feed water pump tripped resulting in shut down of cracked gas compressor. Source 1:: CB-710 1592-40 Source 2:: Flare CB-701 1592-16 Source 3:: Action taken: Shutdown six furnaces. Source: TCEQ,