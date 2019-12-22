U.S. REFINERY FILING – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY 12/22/2019 09:00 AM 12/23/2019 09:00 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

Cause:

The Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit 2 (FCCU-2) Stripper Vent Valve (D-1C) experienced a leak resulting in emissions to atmosphere.

Source 1:: FCCU-2 Stripper Overhead Vent Valve (D-1C) Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

Operational adjustments were made to minimize emissions. A repair plan is currently being progressed.

Source: TCEQ,