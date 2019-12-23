Apache Corp: Rises on joint venture with Total in Suriname













** Oil and gas producer's shares rise 4.1% to $23.55 premarket

** APA forms joint venture with French rival Total to develop a project off Suriname

** TOTF to give APA a bonus of $100 mln when the deal closes and could pay more depending on further developments

** APA to receive $5 bln of cash carry on its first $7.5 bln of appraisal and development capital along with other considerations, including reimbursement for 50% of its spending on block 58 so far

** For Total, deal represents a relatively low-cost entry in the play, with the bulk of their potential consideration occurring through a significant development carry – JP Morgan

** Up to Friday's close, APA had fallen ~14% this year

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)