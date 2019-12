Chevron Corp on Monday said a fluidized catalytic cracking unit was shut on Sunday afternoon at its 112,229-barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery.

"The unit will be brought back on line when it is safe to do so," the company said in an email.

Chevron earlier reported that unit had shut down and emissions were coming from the fluidized catalytic cracker unit at the refinery.

