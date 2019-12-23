Competition may test Caltex Australia's plans to re-brand – S&P













** Takeover target Caltex Australia's decision to rebrand will pressure the petrol pump and convenience store operator's market position as competition grows for downstream petrol bunks, says S&P Global Ratings

** Caltex's move to change its name to Ampol, reviving a brand of theirs, comes after Chevron Corp ended a licence agreement to use the Caltex brand in Australia

** Caltex says the transition will take 3-years and cost A$165 mln ($114.18 mln) but may save between A$18-20 mln in license fees; S&P says CTX's 'BBB+' credit rating is stretched and stability for the rating depends on effective capital management

** The ratings agency says CTX's risk profile may weaken if it struggles to defend its market position, and expects weak operating conditions to persist, hitting refining earnings

** Competition is building after Chevron signalled its re-entry into Australia following the purchase of Puma Energy's local commercial and retail fuels business for A$425 mln

** Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc's A$8.61 bln takeover offer was rebuffed earlier in Dec but Caltex says it is willing to work for a higher offer

** Chevron once used to be the half-owner of Caltex

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan)