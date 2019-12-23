Havila Shipping ASA: PSV Contract extension













﻿ Total E&P Danmark has extended the charter contract for the PSV Havila Herøy for a period of 9 months with 3 optional periods each of one month. The contract is in direct continuation of existing firm period and will keep the vessel working for total until September 2020. Havila Herøy has been working for Total E&P Danmark (former Mærsk Olie & Gas) since she was delivered to the company early December 2009.

