PetroFrontier Announces Results of the Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting and Board Reconstitution













Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 23, 2019) – PetroFrontier Corp. (TSXV: PFC) (“PetroFrontier” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put forward at PetroFrontier's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on December 20, 2019 (the “Meeting”) were passed at the Meeting by over 99.5% of shareholders voting at the Meeting. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Management Information Circular, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Appointment of Additional Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kenneth L. DeWyn to its Board of Directors.

Mr. DeWyn is a veteran of junior resource company start-ups and their ongoing operations. Having been very involved in continuous reporting requirements for the past 20 years, Mr. DeWyn is well qualified to provide go-forward guidance to PetroFrontier.

The Company also announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Al Kroontje as director of the Company effective December 23, 2019.

About PetroFrontier Corp.

PetroFrontier is a junior energy company currently focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.

PetroFrontier's head office is in Calgary, Alberta and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “PFC”.

