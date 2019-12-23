ReconAfrica Announces Completion of Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement and Agreement With AMW Public Relations

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATES OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA./

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ – Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the “Company” or “ReconAfrica”) (TSX-V: RECO) is pleased to announce that it has completed a second tranche (“Second Tranche”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the “Private Placement”). ReconAfrica is also pleased to announce that, subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has agreed to engage AMW Public Relations Inc. (“AMW”) to provide media relations and consulting services to the Company (collectively, the “Services”) pursuant to a consulting agreement dated December 18, 2019.

Second Tranche Private Placement

Further to the Company's press release dated December 19, 2019, ReconAfrica has completed the Second Tranche of its Private Placement raising gross proceeds of Cdn$680,899.64 through the issuance of 2,002,646 units (each, a “Unit”) of the Company at Cdn$0.34 per Unit. Each Unit issued in the Second Tranche is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of Cdn$0.50 per share until the expiry of the Warrants at the close of business on the day that is five years from when the certificate was issued.

On December 6, 2019, the Company previously closed a first tranche of the Private Placement for gross proceeds of Cdn$884,000. The Private Placement was originally to comprise of an offering of up to 4,411,765 Units for gross proceeds of up to Cdn$1,500,000. However, the Company agreed to increase the size of the financing due to investor demand. In aggregate, the Company issued 4,602,646 Units for total gross proceeds of Cdn$1,564,899.64 pursuant to the Private Placement.

All securities issued under the Second Tranche are subject to a four month and one-day restricted resale period expiring on April 21, 2020, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws, except for 470,588 Units issued to a consultant of the Company which are free trading as of the date hereof. In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid a cash finder's fee in a nominal amount (less than $1,000) to PI Financial Corp. in respect of subscribers introduced to the Company.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement, including those from the Second Tranche, are expected to be used by ReconAfrica to fund the Company's drilling program on its 6.3 million acre licensed property located in the Kavango Sedimentary Basin, and for general working capital purposes.

AMW Public Relations

AMW is a New York-based public relations firm which offers a comprehensive range of public relations services and techniques to assist clients in maximizing the benefits of their communications programs including but not limited to, corporate message, story development, media targeting, press outreach and continuous media monitoring and response. In addition to the rollout of a comprehensive public relations strategy, AMW will also assist the Company in engaging certain third parties for an expanded marketing reach to investor communities in Canada and the United States.

Pursuant to the agreement with AMW, the Company has agreed to pay AMW a sum of US$14,500 per month for an initial six-month term, which expires in June 2020. In addition, the Company has also agreed to pay an initial payment of US$250,000 for advertising and marketing fees to third party media outlets and Cdn$20,000 for event sponsoring fees. The agreement with AMW, and the obligations and consideration payable thereunder, are subject to and conditional upon the approval of the TSXV.

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the development of the newly discovered Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeast Namibia, where the Company holds a 90% working interest in petroleum licenses, comprising approximately 6.3 million contiguous acres.

