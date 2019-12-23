Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China stocks battered as tech shares retreat













Video Transcript:

Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight. I'm Robyn Dwyer. Let's kick off with the markets and stocks in China have posted their biggest fall in six weeks. Tech stocks led the retreat after a state fund said it plans to reduce its stake in several companies. Leading brokerage China Merchant Securities says the fund's plan could dent market sentiment for the short-term but China's long-term support for the sector should remain intact. Elsewhere, equities are idling their 18-month highs as trading volumes weaken ahead of the Christmas holiday break. MSCI's Index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hovered near its highest since June 2018. It's risen 1.4% last week and more than 5% this month. For the final quarter of the year, it's up nearly 10% so for. David Bassanese, Sydney-based Chief Economist at BetaShares says global stocks are basking in the afterglow of the US-China trade deal and continued encouraging signs of stabilization in the global growth slowdown. Foreign investors are on their longest spell of buying Chinese stocks so far this year. They're increasing their bets on the Mainland markets as Beijing and Washington prepare to resolve a long running trade war. That has turned the fortunes around for Chinese technology shares. Foreigners have spent $27 billion so far in 2019. Purchasing shares listed on the tech heavy Shenzhen Stock Exchange that compares with $16 billion in 2018. Well, China plans to roll out more lending for manufacturers in 2020. The decision comes after a spate of recent liquidity woes and bond default by private firms. Sectors will include textile, apparel, and paper-making companies facing temporary cash-flow problems. In another measure, authorities will push another $285 billion of new loans to small and medium firms next year. China's foreign ministry says Canada's attempts to link the arrest of two Canadians on spying charges to a US trade deal is bound to fail. Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau says the US government should not finalize an agreement unless it includes the release of the pair. The two men were picked up separately in December 2018, shortly after police in Vancouver Health who always chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a US arrest warrant.

Whoever started the trouble first should end it. We urge Canada to value China's solemn stance and concerns, correct their mistakes, and immediately release Miss Meng Wanzhou to allow her to peacefully return to China. The full responsibility of creating difficulties for the China-Canada relationship lies completely with Canada. To the oil markets now where crude prices fell but still held near three-month highs on optimism about a trade deal between the US and China. Stephen Innes, Chief Asia Market Strategist at Axitrader says with a more constructive global macro outlook than at anytime in the last year, oil is well-supported by both fundamental factors and sentiment. Shanghai steel futures rose almost 1% in early trade after key steel-making cities in Northern China issued pollution alerts. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai futures exchange rose as much as two-thirds of a percentage point. Hot-rolled coil used in cars and home appliances jumped almost a full percentage point while the most traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gave up its earlier gains. But let's take a look at some companies in the news. Shares in the Japanese hotel chain Unizo surged after a bid from the US investment fund Lone Star, valuing it at $1.6 billion. The deal could end a five-month takeover battle involving Blackstone, Fortress Investment, and activist investor Elliot Management. Sources have told Reuters that Huawei was in exclusive talks with Deutsche Telekom to provide 5G equipment before negotiations were halted for political reasons. Europe's largest telecoms operator has said it will hold off for making a decision until the government decides whether to allow or restrict Huawei from its networks. Well, that's it from your insight. I'm Robyn Dwyer and this is Reuters.