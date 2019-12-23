Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Boeing CEO ousted, markets climbing again













Welcome to Trading at Noon. I am Leah Duncan. Boeing has fired its CEO, Dennis Muilenburg. The world's biggest plane maker is trying to control the escalating crisis after two fatal plane crashes halted production of its 737 MAX aircraft. Chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO and President from January 13. Now Boeing hopes that Calhoun, that is, can help regain passengers' and airlines' trust. The stock is climbing 3% on the news and still in the positive territory this year despite all the setbacks. Boeing lifting the Dow Industrials this hour. That index is rising 0.4%. The S&P is adding 0.2%, with industrials and energy the best performing sectors there. The index hit a fresh record after President Trump said an initial US-China trade pact would be signed very shortly. The NASDAQ Composite also gaining this hour, up 0.3%, driven by tech and basic materials. It also hit a fresh record high today. Joining me now to talk more markets is our Reuters Stocks Buzz Analyst, Terence Gabriel. Terence, always great to have you on the show. Clearly, of course, a holiday-shortened week this week. But stocks pushing to fresh record highs. What do you make of it?

Well, certainly, it looks like it's just a continuation of this sort of momentum that we've been seeing that the market has sort of celebrating this phase one trade deal- trade a major focus for the market. And the expectations are that we're going to see further progress on that when we move into the New Year. So it's continuing to underpin the market, also in what is generally a sort of seasonally positive period as you move through December and into yearend and early into January.

Interesting stuff there, Terence. The S&P 500 up almost 30% this year. Do you think there is some complacency in the market regarding the record highs that we're seeing?

Yes, we're seeing a really strong run in the market this year, ultimately. And here, as we move toward the end of the year, we are looking at a number of measures which this sort of suggest that the market may be overly bullish and there complacent. And from a contrarian perspective, that can suggest that the market is ripe for a downward reversal. Now some of the measures that we're looking at, for example the five-day moving average of the equity put-call ratio, is down to a very low level. It's down as low as it got just prior to the January 2018 market top. Also, we can look at something called the "American individual investors sentiment survey". Last week, it came out and showed the most bulls since the October 3, 2018 Dow Jones Industrial Average high, as well the fewest bears since a Dow Jones Industrial Average high in late April of this year as well. So those measures sort of give you this backdrop of a high degree of complacency, and therefore, that is a warning sign.

Certainly, a warning sign, Terence. You talked about a potential pullback, Terence, even as stocks make fresh record highs. Are there particularly levels that you are paying attention to?

Yes. Well, for example, on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, we can look at some very long-term trend lines going back to 2007 back to 2001, back to 1929. Now when we look at these resistance lines, we see that right now, in December, they're roughly 1.5%, 5%, and 8.5% above where the Dow now sits. So it offers the potential for some significant hurdles not far above the current level. And especially when you look at the 2019 gains, we have the Dow up over 20%, and S&P 500 up close to 30%-

The NASDAQ up about 45% or so.

Up 35% as well. The question is- can you sustain that kind of momentum into 2020? And I think when you look at this historically, in terms of S&P 500 action- for example, when you go back to 1929, whenever the S&P 500 has risen more than 25%, the average return, the next year, falls to about 6%. And in fact, in 33% of the occurrences – there were 18 of them – in six of those occurrences, it fell. And on average, fell 13%. So it does seem sort of suggest and fit with what we've been hearing from the Wall Street strategists and the research that we accumulated and pour over, the sort of expectation, at least on Wall Street, that 2020 is going to see further gains but you certainly have to temper your expectations versus what we have seen this year.

And of course, certainly, Terence, with things such a signing of a phase one trade deal yet to happen, a phase two trade deal to be negotiated as well, and of course it is the year of 2020 presidential election as well. So a lot of factors playing into the markets as well, right?

Exactly. There's a lot of uncertainty, actually that could serve to suddenly disrupt this market. And another consideration we're looking at here toward yearend is volatility. Now volatility studies on a weekly basis on the S&P 500 have gotten down to low levels, again, similar to these sentiment measures, volatility has gotten down as well to multi-year lows on this basis. So low volatility tends to sort of be a forecast for the coming of higher volatility, as this high volatility tends to then precede lower volatility as the market breathes, so to speak, overtime. So this is another consideration such low volatility going into a year where there are these potential risk events could lead to much greater instability in 2020.

Alright, Terence Gabriel, we'll leave it there for now. Our Reuters Stocks Buzz Analyst- great to talk to you as always. Alright, let's move on. We are watching some other stocks today, including Seadrill. The offshore drilling contractor secured a multiple well contract with energy- Var Energi in Norway worth about $302 million. The deal includes a performance bonus mechanism, giving potential for increased revenue. Seadrill shares are soaring 24% with the potential for the firm's best trading day since September. But the stock is still losing close to 80% here to date. And we're also watching Tesla- a group of Chinese banks has agreed to lend the car maker around CNY10 billion which is about 1.4 billion- for $3 billion that is for its Shanghai car plant. Tesla stock is adding 4% today. Shares hit more than $420- taking a look at that chart right there, and that's more than a year after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted an offer to buy the electric car maker at that price. Well, that does it for Trading at Noon on this Monday. I am Leah Duncan, and this is Reuters.