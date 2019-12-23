Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Holiday highs, but muted performance seen in 2020













Description: Equity markets are heading into the holidays on a high. The S&P 500 registered its biggest weekly percentage gain since early September. But analysts say the outsized rally this year may give way to a more muted performance in 2020.

Good morning. I'm Robyn Dwyer and this is your US morning call. Equity markets are heading into the holidays on a high. Stocks hit a new record again on Friday and the S&P 500 registered its biggest weekly percentage gain since early September. Strong economic data and optimism over a trade deal with China, giving the markets a pre-Christmas boost.

I think that market is, going into the end of the year, feeling very good about itself. We're seeing the consumer certainly look good. There's some thought that the purchasing managers globally are going to start getting back to purchasing things which I think is a friendly narrative for the markets also. I also think that as we go into next year, the economics look, and certainly in the United States, actually look pretty strong with a strong consumer spending looking very, very well. Now if history is any guide, the outsized rally this year may give way to a more muted performance in 2020. The benchmark S&P 500 is up nearly 28% so far, which marks its second best annual performance since 1997. However, investors who are hoping the rally will continue may be disappointed. The index has returned an average of 6.6% in the year, slightly below the 7.6% return in all years since 1928. The Fed also helped spark a bond rally that pushed 10-year treasury yields near historic lows and boosted dividend-paying stocks, further pointing to concerns about the strength of the US economy. Well, let's take a look at how Wall Street might open and the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all looking to open just slightly higher as investors pause for breadth. Trading is likely to be extremely thin as people prepare for a two-day break. The Dollar is trading near a two-week high this Monday. Many analysts say it's the most attractive currency out of a bad bunch. US yields may be falling but still offer better returns than elsewhere. In a note to clients, MUFG analysts said the big picture remains that the Dollar continues to struggle for direction against the other major currencies amidst record low volatility. To some companies in the news now, and New York could be handed an IPO boost of as much as $10 billion. Sources say the Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com has held discussions with banks to offer shares to the public. They say the float could take place during the second half of 2020. JD.con is looking for a total valuation of around $30 billion. Sources have told Reuters that Tesla is planning to take $1.4 billion loan from Chinese banks to help it complete its factory in Shanghai. Tesla broke ground on the plant in January and has already started producing vehicles. It aims to build at least 1,000 Model 3 cars a week by the end of this year. To the oil markets now where crude prices fell but still held near three-month highs on optimism about a trade deal between the US and China. Stephen Innes, Chief Asia Market strategist at Axitrader says with a more constructive global macro outlook than at anytime in the last year, oil is well supported by both fundamental factors and sentiment. And finally, Germany and Russia have hit back at sanctions imposed by Washington against the Nord Stream II gas pipeline project. The pipe will deliver Russian gas to Germany and other Northern European states. The US considers the project a security risk to Europe. President Trump has imposed sanctions on any company involved in the project. Russia says the move will not go unanswered while German Chancellor Angela Merkel has labeled the sanction's interference in the country's domestic affairs. And that is today's morning call. I'm Robyn Dwyer and this is Reuters.