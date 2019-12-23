











The pan-regional STOXX 600 Index has hit fresh highs surpassing the record hit a week ago. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 is on course for its best month since June. Volumes are low as traders head home for the Christmas break.

Good afternoon. I'm Robyn Dwyer. Welcome to your insight into Tuesday. But first, let's catch up with some of the stories making headlines today. And China has vigorously denied using forced foreign labor in a Shanghai prison. It comes after Tesco suspended a supplier of Christmas cards after a note was found in one them reporting to come from a foreign inmate. The message made specific mention of former Qingpu Prison inmate and British journalist, Peter Humphrey, whom it urged to contact. China's foreign ministry called the accusations a farce.

Mr. Humphrey can't bear to keep quiet now. And every once in a while, he'll come out to hype something up so that people won't forget about him. But this time, the farce he created here is really just obsolete. I'll offer him a piece of advice. If he wants attention, at least make up something new. Here, I can responsibly say Shanghai's Qingpu Prison has no foreign prisoners undergoing forced labor.

There's a growing rift between Germany and the United States over Washington's decision to sanction companies building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The pipeline will bring natural gas from Russia through the Baltic Sea. The US says the project is a security risk. Germany has slammed the US sanctions as gross interference. Analysts say the gas is sorely needed as Germany phases out coal power generation.

In my mind, these sanctions are not legal, because they are exterritorial. They are threatening people and companies not based in United States, not owned by United States citizens. And in my mind, it's a certain kind of aggressive act.

The Pound has dropped to below a $1.30, its lowest level since December 3. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent the currency tumbling with his plan to cement the 2020 deadline for a trade deal with the EU into law. JPMorgan has said it sees an uncomfortably high 25% chance that the Brexit transition will end with a no-deal scenario. Well, it's been another day of records for European bourses. The pan-regional STOXX 600 Index has just hit fresh highs, surpassing the record hit a week ago before slipping ever so slightly into the red. The export-heavy FTSE 100 is on course for its best month since June. The Swiss Market Index, the SSMI, has also extended gains to reach its record high, while Germany's DAX struggled as volumes tailed off and traders departed from their Christmas holiday. Well, looking ahead now and stock markets in Europe will be closing early for the Christmas break. London will be opened from 8AM until trading ceases at 12:30PM. The Deutsche Boerse will be closed all day, reopening on the 27th, while Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Lisbon will cease trading at 13:05 GMT. Well, that's it for now. I'm Robyn Dwyer, and this is Reuters.