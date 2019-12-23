U.S. crude stocks seen lower last week; products likely gained













REUTERS ACTUAL FOR CHANGE VS YR-AGO CHANGE

FORECAST WEEK (EIA) PREVIOUS WEEK WEEK ENDED

CHANGE FOR ENDED 12/21/18

WEEK ENDED 12/13/19

12/20/19 CRUDE -1.8 MLN 446.8 MLN -1.1 MLN 0.0 MLN DISTILLATE 0.9 MLN 125.1 MLN 1.5 MLN 0.0 MLN GASOLINE 2.0 MLN 237.3 MLN 2.5 MLN 3.0 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.5 PCT PT 90.6% 0 PCT PT -0.3 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST -164 BCF TO -139 BCF (FOUR FORECASTS)

Dec 23 (Reuters) –

U.S. crude oil inventories probably declined last week, while stocks of gasoline likely extended their build to a seventh straight week and distillates were seen rising for the fifth week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks dipped by about 1.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 20.

Crude inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 13 to 446.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

The latest poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is scheduled to release its data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the EIA report is due at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

The EIA report has been delayed by two days due to Christmas. The report is normally released on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

Analysts estimated that weekly stocks of gasoline likely increased by 2 million barrels. Distillate stocks , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen rising by 900,000 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to increase 0.5 percentage point, from 90.6% of total capacity for the week ended Dec. 13, according to the poll.

All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Citi Futures -3.0 1.0 2.5 1.0 Confluence -1.5 0.5 2.0 0.5 Excel Futures -3.5 1.8 2.3 0.7 IEG Vantage -0.9 0.8 0.9 0.4 Ritterbusch Associates -1.0 0.8 1.6 -0.2

