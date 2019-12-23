U.S. REFINERY FILING – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY 12/23/2019 12:42 PM 12/23/2019 12:54 PM – EXCESS OPACITY













U.S. REFINERY FILING VALERO MCKEE REFINERY

(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

Cause:

The McKee Refinery experienced an excess opacity event on 12/23/2019 due to a plugged 3rd stage separator underflow line. The Continuous Opacity Monitoring System (COMS) observed 2 six-minute average readings greater than 35% from 12:42-12:54.

Source 1:: FCCU Vent Stack V-20 Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

The refinery followed procedures to minimize emissions. The 3rd stage separator underflow line was cleared. The refinery has not received any complaints from neighbors and based on its knowledge and understanding of the event, has not caused or contributed to a condition of air pollution.

Source: TCEQ,