COOEC-Fluor Completes Module Program for KIPIC Al-Zour Project in Kuwait













IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture COOEC-Fluor Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (COOEC-Fluor) fabrication yard in Zhuhai, China, has safely completed the entire module program for the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) Al-Zour project in Kuwait.

“The COOEC-Fluor yard completed the modular program over a period of 24 months from the start of steel fabrication to load out of the last modules,” said Chris Vertanness, vice president and director of operations at the yard. “The COOEC-Fluor team has accomplished numerous fabrication and logistics milestones on this project working closely with the Fluor-led joint venture team, and I look forward to continuing to show the world what our yard can do.”

To achieve this milestone, COOEC-Fluor delivered 188 modules in 20 separate shipments with a combined weight of 65,000 metric tons. In addition, the yard fabricated more than 95,000 pipe spools of carbon, alloy and stainless steel pipe which will be installed by the project team at the site.

Leveraging COOEC-Fluor for fabrication and modular assembly was a key component in the KIPIC project’s overall execution strategy. By performing large-scale modularization at the fabrication yard, field labor at the project site was significantly reduced resulting in greater cost efficiency, enhanced safety performance, and minimized strain on the local labor market.

The project was executed with a relentless focus on health, safety and environmental performance, achieving a total case incident rate of 0.06 and a lost-time injury rate of 0.02.

The final module shipment of 8,600 metric tons was shipped from COOEC-Fluor and recently arrived at the project site in Kuwait.

Fluor is leading a joint venture that is working to deliver two engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction packages for key process support units, utilities and infrastructure for the Al-Zour refinery project in Kuwait. Upon completion, the new complex is expected to be one of the largest refineries in the world and produce 615,000 barrels of oil per day.

