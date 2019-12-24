Labrador Technologies Change of Auditor and Annual General and Special Meeting Results













Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire – December 24, 2019 – Labrador Technologies Inc. (“Labrador” or the “Corporation“) (TSXV: LTX) announces that effective December 5, 2019, KPMG LLP (“KPMG”) tendered its resignation and effective December 12, 2019 MNP LLP (“MNP”) was appointed as the successor auditor and approved by the Board of Directors.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”), the Corporation has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor. To the Corporation’s knowledge, there were no “reportable events” as such term is defined in NI 51-102 between the Company and KPMG.

The Corporation also announces that all items presented at the Annual General and Special Meeting, including the appointment of the new auditor were approved by the shareholders.

About Labrador Technologies

Labrador Technologies Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based technology company evaluating new opportunities in the technology sector.

