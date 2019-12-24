Pick up in floater rig activity is imminent – Evercore ISI

** Evercore ISI says ~$100 bln of offshore rig projects were sanctioned in 2019, citing Rystad Energy ** Transocean Ltd , Valaris Plc , Borr Drilling among brokerage's top picks; ** Pick up in floater rig activity is imminent, while jackup rig market is in full-recovery mode and a deepwater recovery is more visible; contractors slowed the pace of rig attrition this year – Eevercore ISI ** Brokerage says offshore final investment decisions increased for a second-straight year (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)