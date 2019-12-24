Trade deal hopes spur North America metal stocks













** North America metal and mining stocks rise after U.S. President Donald Trump says he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month

** China, the biggest metals consumer, has seen weak demand for metal consumption as growth prospects were dented due to a prolonged U.S.-China trade war

** Both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January

** Copper miners Freeport-McMoRan Inc , Lundin Mining and Hudbay Minerals up 0.6% to 1.7%

** Steel makers Nucor Corp , United States Steel Corp and AK Steel Holding Corp rise between 0.1% and 1.3%

** Aluminum producers Alcoa Corp and Century Aluminum Co up between 1.1% and 1.2%

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)