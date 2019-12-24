U.S. natgas futures slide to over 2-week low on warmer weather outlook













U.S. natural gas futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest in over two weeks on forecasts indicating warmer weather than previously anticipated, which will result in a reduction of heating demand.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 4.2 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $2.172 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest since Dec. 9.

The market will be closed on Wednesday for Christmas Day.

"This market is seeing further selling, largely predicated upon an extension of mild temperature views that are now stretching through the first week of January in most cases," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois, said in a report.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated warmer-than-normal temperatures in the Lower 48 U.S. states over the next two weeks. It projected 372 heating degree days (HDDs) in the time period, lower than the 385 HDDs estimated on Monday, which is indicative of warming weather.

With the weather expected to turn milder, Refinitiv predicted demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would average 114.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) next week, lower than the 118.4 bcfd forecast on Monday.

Gas production in the Lower 48 states dipped to 94.9 bcfd on Monday from 95.0 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Dec. 20 Dec. 13 Dec. 20 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Dec. 20 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -131 -107 -61 -101

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 372 385 346 456 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 5 2 U.S. GFS TDDs 375 388 351 458

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week Five-Year

Week Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.8 94.8 95.0 76.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 8.2 8.0 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 103.1 103.0 85.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 3.4 3.4 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.2 5.3 3.6 U.S. LNG Exports 8.1 8.0 8.2 1.6 U.S. Commercial 17.2 14.2 14.7 14.1 U.S. Residential 29.2 23.6 24.3 23.8 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 27.3 26.8 23.4 U.S. Industrial 25.5 24.1 24.4 23.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.6 2.6 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 110.2 96.5 97.7 92.2 Total U.S. Demand 126.9 113.2 114.5 99.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.17 2.27 Transco Z6 New York 2.19 2.53 PG&E Citygate 3.50 3.49 Dominion South 1.87 1.95 Chicago Citygate 1.98 2.11 Algonquin Citygate 4.50 8.05 SoCal Citygate 5.62 6.51 Waha Hub 0.93 1.47

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 36.00 80.00 PJM West 23.25 25.50 Ercot North 15.75 21.25 Mid C 45.11 42.00 Palo Verde 32.50 34.50 SP-15 39.50 44.00

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)