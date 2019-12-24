U.S. REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON REFINERY













REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON REFINERY

Description: RP states: A unit was upset causing the flaring event. The flaring event began at 2330 hours and stopped at 2350 hours. Two fuel gas drums exceeded sulfur content and H2S content limits, directly relating to the upset that resulted in the flaring.

Incident Location: 841 Chevron Way

Source: CEMA,