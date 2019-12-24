U.S. REFINERY FILING – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY 12/24/2019 01:20 AM 12/24/2019 03:00 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

Cause:

The Catalytic Light Ends Unit 3 (CLEU-3) De-ethanizer Tower (T-50) reflux line experienced a leak, resulting in emissions to atmosphere.

Source 1:: CLEU-3 T-50 Reflux Line

Action taken:

Operational adjustments were made and the line and associated equipment were isolated to minimize emissions.

Source: TCEQ,